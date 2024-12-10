Басты жаңалықтар

Президент Қасым-Жомарт Тоқаев Ақтөбе облысына келді

10 Желтоқсан 2024
Мемлекет басшысы өңірдегі бірқатар өндірістік кәсіпорынды аралап көреді. Сонымен қатар әлеуметтік нысандардың жұмысымен танысады.

10 Желтоқсан 2024
Басқа жаңалықтар

Президент №1 Хромтау орта мектебін аралап көрді

10 Желтоқсан 2024

Қасым-Жомарт Тоқаев Хромтау жоғары тау-кен техникалық колледжіне барды

10 Желтоқсан 2024

Мемлекет басшысы Хромтаудағы «Болашақ» шахтасының жұмысымен танысты

10 Желтоқсан 2024

Арнайы экономикалық аймақ құрылысы басталды

10 Желтоқсан 2024

